Bark stripping is damaging Cape Town's ecosystems
An issue that has been affecting Cape Town, specifically Newlands forest, is that of bark stripping, which is damaging the local ecosystems.
John Maytham spoke to arborist, Francois Krige, about the effects of this practice.
Bark stripping refers to the removal of the bark of trees and was traditionally removed in a sustainable way by traditional healers for medicine.
According to Krige, bark stripping has become a serious environmental problem and is getting worse.
I think the problem is very bad and getting worse rapidly.Francois Krige, Arborist
While this used to be a sustainable practice, rising demand, a growing population and commercialisation has led to entire areas of forest being stripped and the trees are being killed in the process.
The bark stripping tends to happen at night and is an offence under the Forestry Act.
The over-stripping of trees and destruction of parks needs to be limited and managed in order to protect the ecosystems in Cape Town.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Trees%20painted%20to%20curb%20bark-stripping%20in%20Durbanville
