'It’s a real indictment on the industry': Wits prof on bias in medical trials





Horrifying new research has suggested that more than 60% of medical trials are so methodologically flawed that they cannot be trusted.

John Maytham spoke to divisional director of Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor François Venter, about this research.

Most of these trials have showed significant levels of bias and it appears that only 8% of the trials were trusted to have low-risk bias.

This research looked at 1,659 randomised trials across 84 countries, which involved 400,000 participants and Venter says the study exposed deep issues in the industry.

It's blistering. It’s a real indictment on the industry and people need to get their houses in order. It's bad science. François Venter, Divisional director of Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand

He also stated that the studies around ivermectin during the pandemic were particularly shocking and never should have been allowed.

To conduct this poor research and badly done studies are not only a waste of money but can also be dangerous for the participants.

