Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana





Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development Makashule Gana speaks to Ray White about how the government can reverse youth unemployment by partnering with the youth.

He says advising young people on the development of the country's economy is crucial - wondering whether the country has the capacity to involve youth in planning for a brighter future.

In his opinion piece on Daily Maverick , Gana noted that 28 years into democracy, many young people he has interacted with have lost all hope in this government, and our young people's dreams have been stolen by government leaders, many of whom should be pensioners.

He believes that in South Africa - being young means being unemployed and increases one's chances of becoming a victim of violent crime, addiction to drugs or pursuing crime to survive.

What worries me is that when there are funds that are set aside to train young people, two years will pass and those funds won’t be spent. Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development

He adds we need to treat our youth as partners.

We need to recognise that the world is changing to upskill the young people that are sitting at home. Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development

Listen to the audio for more.