Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana
Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development Makashule Gana speaks to Ray White about how the government can reverse youth unemployment by partnering with the youth.
He says advising young people on the development of the country's economy is crucial - wondering whether the country has the capacity to involve youth in planning for a brighter future.
In his opinion piece on Daily Maverick , Gana noted that 28 years into democracy, many young people he has interacted with have lost all hope in this government, and our young people's dreams have been stolen by government leaders, many of whom should be pensioners.
He believes that in South Africa - being young means being unemployed and increases one's chances of becoming a victim of violent crime, addiction to drugs or pursuing crime to survive.
What worries me is that when there are funds that are set aside to train young people, two years will pass and those funds won’t be spent.Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
He adds we need to treat our youth as partners.
We need to recognise that the world is changing to upskill the young people that are sitting at home.Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its bakkies that was stolen in Khayelitsha.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.Read More
Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More