What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the virus affecting Justin Bieber?





It's highly likely that many people have seen the video of Justin Bieber talking about having Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The video might have sparked might many questions about the rare illness.

Amy MacIver spoke to CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa Kelly du Plessis about the condition.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a disease that impacts the facial nerves and can cause deafness, vertigo, pain, and facial paralysis as we have seen in Bieber’s case.

Anyone who has had chicken pox can develop the disease, but it is rare with only around 5 out of every 100 000 people in the US contacting it annually.

The disease does not just disappear, but it can be treated, and the symptoms can be managed.

A lot of people have related it to something like Bell’s palsy but Bell’s palsy, very often will resolve on its own and other times things like high doses of cortisone etc. will do the trick in terms of recovering. Whereas here, in this situation, it definitely has a longer presence and a much bigger impact in terms of quality of life. Kelly du Plessis, CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa

As a result of his illness, Bieber has had to cancel his upcoming tours.

