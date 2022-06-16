D is for Domination: How 'Sesame Street' defined children's TV shows





A new documentary has launched on Showmax about the groundbreaking children's television show, Sesame Street, called Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street that originally debuted in the US in 2021.

The iconic television show has been almost universally lauded by people across the globe for it's ability to be entertaining but educational.

The show originally launched in the US in 1969 and is famous for producing content that is an easily digestible learning tool for children, with the franchise having 20 various iterations worldwide in 2006 through the Sesame Workshop initiative.

Takalani Sesame is one of the most well-known international spin-offs due it being one of the few locally produced versions that is completely South African, with characters having South African names and the show being in local languages and content situated around original localised storylines.

Due to its ability to make learning fun for children for almost two decades and a 13th season currently airing, the show has become one of the few wholly trusted children's TV shows in the country.

It's a trusted brand. So, as you say, unlike the other shows where the parents have to be worried about 'what are my children watching? What am I exposing my children to?', with Takalani Sesame they trust it. They can hand over the remote once they've switched over to 'Takalani' because they know it's an educational programme, it makes learning fun and it helps their children prepare for school. Innocent Nkata, SA managing director - Sesame Workshop

