Dads on Duty trying to create holistic kids but in turn heal men - Jade Seedat
With Father’s Day fast approaching, many people may be thinking about their relationship with their father. While some might be lucky enough have a close relationship with their dad, others may not have the same experience.
Amy MacIver spoke to Dads on Duty founder Jade Seedat about her organisation, which aims to provide a father figure to those without.
Growing up, Seedat had a close relationship with her father and learnt many practical life skills from him.
When her father passed away last year, she became aware of how difficult life without a father could be and decided to start this organisation to help children who were growing up without a positive male role model.
The aim of Dads on Duty is not only to help teach practical skills and life skills to children but also to heal men who may have struggled with paternal relationships or how they are as a father figure and restore a positive role for these men in society.
We’re trying to create holistic kids but in turn heal men who also have their own issues. I know the one thing I realised after my father's death is that all adults are kids who grew up with their trauma and learnt how to deal with it, or didn't learn how to deal with it.Jade Seedat, Dads on Duty founder
On top of helping the children who need these practical skills or positive role models, it is also helping men to become better role models and creating a holistic community.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
