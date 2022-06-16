CT mayor wants capacity restrictions lifted for United Rugby Championship final





Cape Town Stadium is hosting the Stormers vs Bulls Cup final on Saturday - a delight for the city's rugby fans.

It's a big day for Stormers' fans as they will take on the legendary Bulls, the first time they have been able to reach the United Rugby Championship final in 12 years.

Ticket availability has been an issue with COVID-19 restrictions still preventing full capacity at stadiums.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he had been calling for the scrapping of the restriction.

The 40,000-seat stadium is allowed to accommodate 31,000 people due to COVID-19 rules.

This means that the stadium will have a difference of 9,000 unoccupied seats.

Hill-Lewis, however, remains hopeful that government will lift restrictions.

He said the city had the devised a plan in the event of a last-minute lifting.

Even if on Friday night we get the word that we can do it, then we can still sell tickets all day Saturday right up until kickoff and just to be sure we are actually preparing for that to happen... the full big game day activation is in place, ready for a capacity crowd. So, all that we do is to get that nod. Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor

