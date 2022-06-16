What is decision-making fatigue and how can we manage it?





Every day we make countless decisions, but some of us may reach a point where we feel we can’t make any more.

Amy MacIver spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane about decision-making fatigue and how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated it.

Decision-making fatigue is something that affects most people, and it can be a relief to know we are not alone when we experience it.

I often refer to it as mental load shedding because it is as often as our Eskom load shedding [and] it happens to all of us. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

During the pandemic our lives became more unpredictable, and we were faced with a host of new decisions in an unfamiliar world.

In the early stages, especially, we were never sure how risky our decisions were, or how other people’s choices would impact our decisions.

As human beings we thrive on predictability because it gives us a sense of control and calms us down… all that was gone in a flash. Dr. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

Everyone may experience this decision-making fatigue differently and it can leave someone struggling to make any decisions and feeling overwhelmed or stuck when they must.

If you are in a position where you are starting to feel overwhelmed or overburdened, it is important to take a step back and simplify your life where you can.

You can also try to establish some form of routine and where possible - delegate tasks to others to avoid a burnout.

Its normal and acceptable to feel overwhelmed, so remember to be kind to yourself and seek help when you are struggling.

