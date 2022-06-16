Young black brewers create cheers for alcohol industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season 'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van de... 18 June 2022 11:55 AM
Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it? President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on S... 18 June 2022 11:47 AM
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade. 18 June 2022 11:01 AM
View all Local
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season 'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van de... 18 June 2022 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade. 18 June 2022 11:01 AM
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening. 18 June 2022 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening. 18 June 2022 10:38 AM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act. 17 June 2022 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along... 17 June 2022 8:56 AM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential” Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards. 6 June 2022 1:59 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Young black brewers create cheers for alcohol industry

16 June 2022 3:25 PM
by Melissa du Preez
Tags:
GDP
Youth Day
alcohol industry

Thabo Mdluli speaks to young black brewers who are making waves Luyanda Nyembezi and Tebogo Serobe.

The alcohol industry is one of the biggest in South Africa.

Moreover, the industry's value chain employs about one million people and contributes R72 billion in tax and R173 billion to the GDP.

In the previous years it has always been a challenge for the black community to be role players in the industry. This includes owning and brewing their own alcohol brands.

Although there are young black brewers in South Africa, they are confronted by challenges in their journeys.

A study commissioned by the Industry Association for Responsible Alcohol Use published in 2015 found that approximately 90,000 people were directly employed in the industry and more than 500,000 employment opportunities could be directly or indirectly traced back to the production and sale of liquor.

Micro-breweries have grown increasingly popular in South Africa over the last few years, with a number of craft breweries gaining international attention.

On across the desk this Youth Day, Thabo Mdluli speaks to young black brewers making waves in the brewery space, Luyanda Nyembezi, founder and owner of Nyembezi Beverage and Tebogo Serobe, founder and owner of ALCo.

Listen to the full interview above.




16 June 2022 3:25 PM
by Melissa du Preez
Tags:
GDP
Youth Day
alcohol industry

Trending

Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?

Local

City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final

Local Sport Lifestyle

'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

'Fierce battles' outside Ukraine's Severodonetsk: governor

18 June 2022 12:13 PM

South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression

18 June 2022 11:29 AM

25 dead, four million stranded in Bangladesh floods

18 June 2022 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA