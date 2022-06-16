How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions - things have relatively become normal for South Africans.
Before this, people were deprived of many activities and many have now resumed.
One of the industries at the forefront of this is the hospitality and tourism sector - where international travel has had an uptick.
This is exciting because for the past two years, airports were empty spaces with activations closing down.
Luckily, however, there are fun new innovations within airport activations.
This comes as businesses have opened up pop-up stores at airports across the country, taking the plain away from airplane travel.
Activations like these include Nintendo and Grey Goose activations as well as delivery robots that are growing in popularity, especially in the US.
The airport lounges have been one of the sectors that have faced the hardest blow, with lounges having to close down due to a rapid decline in profitability - which managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing Kirsty Bissett, notes will be tough to recover from.
They are going to have to think of ways to rekindle the magic for travelers who are very anxious at the moment. They haven't flown for a while, so, they're really going to look at a very seamless, comfortable customer journey.Kirsty Bissett, managing director - HaveYouHeard Marketing
