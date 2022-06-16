June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families





In South Africa we mark the 16th of June as Youth Day, but around the globe it's also the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).

It was launched by the United Nations (UN) to recognise the critical contributions of migrant workers in supporting their families.

@ mogulart/123rf.com

The UN says there are more than 200 million migrant workers, women and men, who send money home to over 800 million family members.

Remittances, or 'cross-border person-to-person payments of relatively small value,' serve as a vital lifeline to the developing world. United Nations

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru.

The fintech platform is described as "the leading Southern Africa person-to-person remittance company".

It's really about the provision of mobile-led, digital financial services to people who most need it... who prior to gaining access to services like ours operated in a world that is informal, over-the-counter, and requires you to be present to transact... Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru

Jury describes IDFR as a day to recognise the contribution the migrant makes to bootstrapping their communities back home, be they cross-border or domestic migrants.

It's an opportunity to highlight the massive, durable source of foreign direct investment that remittance flows act as in emerging economies. Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru

This goes to the purpose behind why people embark on these journeys of great sacrifice, i.e. in search of economic opportunity... Generally, they are sending $50 to $150 home one to three times a month to a family member to put food on the table, to cover school fees or cover basic medical supplies. Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru

Jury says Mukuru has served 10 million customers over the last fifteen years, all people who'd previously used informal ways of sending money, typically with someone they knew who was going back home.

