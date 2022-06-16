June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
In South Africa we mark the 16th of June as Youth Day, but around the globe it's also the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).
It was launched by the United Nations (UN) to recognise the critical contributions of migrant workers in supporting their families.
The UN says there are more than 200 million migrant workers, women and men, who send money home to over 800 million family members.
Remittances, or 'cross-border person-to-person payments of relatively small value,' serve as a vital lifeline to the developing world.United Nations
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru.
The fintech platform is described as "the leading Southern Africa person-to-person remittance company".
It's really about the provision of mobile-led, digital financial services to people who most need it... who prior to gaining access to services like ours operated in a world that is informal, over-the-counter, and requires you to be present to transact...Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
Jury describes IDFR as a day to recognise the contribution the migrant makes to bootstrapping their communities back home, be they cross-border or domestic migrants.
It's an opportunity to highlight the massive, durable source of foreign direct investment that remittance flows act as in emerging economies.Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
This goes to the purpose behind why people embark on these journeys of great sacrifice, i.e. in search of economic opportunity... Generally, they are sending $50 to $150 home one to three times a month to a family member to put food on the table, to cover school fees or cover basic medical supplies.Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
Jury says Mukuru has served 10 million customers over the last fifteen years, all people who'd previously used informal ways of sending money, typically with someone they knew who was going back home.
Listen to the enlightening discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mogulart/mogulart1606/mogulart160600133/58170652-ruhengeri-rwanda-september-9-2015-unidentified-women-and-child-the-african-worker-children-working-t.jpg
More from Business
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Top 3 picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host, Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the province.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.Read More
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
More from World
Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine's vegan troops
Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces.Read More
Thousands join Singapore gay rights rally
While the city-state is prosperous and developed, social attitudes remain conservative and sex between men is still illegal, although the statute is not actively enforced.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions
Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along with 16 other women and two children in Abuja, Nigeria.Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce our carbon footprint in the world.Read More
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships
Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.Read More
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies
The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More