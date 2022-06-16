US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase in 28 years.
Chairperson Jerome Powell warned this could be followed by another big increase in July as the Fed fights to contain rising inflation.
"Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store."
US inflation is currently at 8.6%.
What are the ripple effects of the US rate hike on emerging markets like South Africa?
RELATED: What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
Our inflation is quite different to what we see in the rest of the advanced economies because we don't have much of a demand-pull inflation given our unemployment rate of 34.5%. In the US we have unemployment rates below 4%... In much of Europe and the UK unemployment is also quite low... they have demand-pull inflation...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga notes that South Africa's inflation, though rising, is not nearly as high as we are seeing in the rest of the world.
It's expected to pierce through the upper target of 6% he says, peaking somewhere between 6.5% and 7%.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is really addressing the second round effects of the supply side impact that we are seeing, and to that extent they will have to try to re-anchor inflation expectations at about 4.5%...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
... so we are not expecting an aggressive hiking cycle from the Sarb as much as we are seeing in the US or from the Bank of England and in other emerging markets.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Consumers will continue to be under pressure from many fronts for some time.
At what stage will the Sarb provide some relief from rate hikes?
RELATED: 'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront'
An important internal factor is speeding up economic reforms to stimulate economic growth Mhlanga says.
We also need to see the global situation stabilising because South Africa cannot operate outside the global economy... Once inflation here returns well within the target expectations the Sarb will keep rates stable without having to hike much.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga's prediction for the Sarb's next interest rate hike is 25 basis points - "It would make a lot of sense".
Listen to his analysis on The Money Show:
