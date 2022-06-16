How to support the Orange Art Project: The progamme teaching art to foster kids





Art can be a tool of expression for young people, but those in vulnerable situations may not always have the opportunity to use it .

The Orange Art Project is an organisation that provides art lessons - once a week - for children in foster homes.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Home from Home fundraiser Tanya Townshend about the Orange Art Project and its upcoming fundraiser.

The Orange Art Project was created by Jill Trappler in 2020 to give children an opportunity to take art lessons with professional artists.

The project works very closely with Home from Home -which provides foster homes for around 200 children.

Unfortunately, the project is under financial strain and in desperate need for support.

In order to raise funds, they have decided to host an auction, auctioning off artwork by the professional artists. The auction will be conducted virtually in conjunction with Strauss & Co.

