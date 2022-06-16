How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth





Youth unemployment remains a hot potato in South Africa.

Today marks Youth Day in the country, where we remember the youth of 1976 who marched against Bantu education.

Though many young people are making strides in all spheres of the economy, many still face the brunt of crippling youth unemployment rates - some of the highest in the world.

This may cause despondency, but there are various organisations in the country that aim at directly addressing youth unemployment.

Skills Empire is one such organisation.

They are a youth development company that takes young people between the ages of 18 and 30 through programmes, in a bid to bridge the gap between job availability and unemployed youth.

Skills Empire looks out for young people with the drive and passion to break away from unemployment statistics.

The company receives funding from corporates to empower qualified young people who lack the necessary experience required.

Employment, however, is not an immediate guarantee for young people in the programme, but, where applicable, corporates fund training for the individual and may then offer them a job afterwards.

This tricky line is why Skills Empire focuses on building entrepreneurial skills in young people who can, then, take those skills and use it to empower themselves.

As a result, managing director of Skills Empire Zimkitha Gebeda says that it is important that young people do not lose hope.

It is important that the young person doesn't lose hope because once they get disillusioned, there's no point to the work that we do. It's important for them to keep dreaming and to keep going for that thing because we need to be working with someone who wants this. Zimkitha Gebeda, Managing director - Skills Empire.

Gebeda also notes that though Youth Day brings a spotlight to these conversations centered on youth unemployment, these conversation need to be carried beyond 16 June.

Let's collaborate and have those conversations more and more often and let's not only focus on the young people just during youth month and youth day. This conversation is far bigger than that. we need to keep talking until we change the narrative. Zimkitha Gebeda, Managing director - Skills Empire.

