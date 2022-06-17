'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases
-3% salary increase for public officer bearers has been approved
-Cosatu has slammed the salary hike as unfair to struggling public service workers
-The union believes the salary increases will widen the wage gap
_
At a time when ordinary South Africans are buckling under the pressure of inflation and a struggling economy, more of the wage pie will be given to public office bearers. Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced salary increases of 3% for public officer bearers. This would include members of the executive, premiers and their MEC's, judges, traditional healers and chapter nine institutions. The recommendations were made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.
Trade union Cosatu has slammed the wage increase, saying it will compound existing inequalities.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks.
They [public officers bearers] have made the argument that inflation is eroding their salaries and eating into pensions. All of that is fair. But this is the very same politicians who imposed a wage freeze on nurses, teachers, police officers and other public service workers by giving them a below-inflation increase and who've been making a noise about the public service wage for many years. So if this was a problem, why are they giving themselves an increase?Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator
Deputy President David Mabuza will now pocket more than R2.91 million a year, while ministers and deputy ministers will earn R2.47 million and R2 million respectively. Premiers will take home R2.3 million.
Parks said its a matter of "principle" as government had been adamant that the wage bill was unaffordable.
We should be asking if we still want this huge wage gap where ministers earn R200 000 a month whereas a cleaner, if they're lucky, will earn that in a year.Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator
Public service wage negotiations are still taking place for the current financial year. Parks said the recent wage increase for public office bearers will be taken into account.
I expect government will be in for a difficult time to convince public servants to accept anything less than what is being given to politicians. When you have negotiations in public service, you look at the collective because everyone's affected by inflation.Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator
Parks believes the level of productivity and output between public office bearers and public service employees cannot be compared.
Have politicians been productive? Under their watch government is being run to the ground. State capture and corruption is ballooning, state-owned enterprises collapsing and municipalities being destroyed by mismanagement and corruption. Society is paying the price of the state.Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its bakkies that was stolen in Khayelitsha.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.Read More
Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
More from Politics
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening
In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable to submit the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House
Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.Read More
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits
Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state
Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.Read More
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings.Read More
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him
Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.Read More
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through
Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?
Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.Read More