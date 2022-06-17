Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
arrow_forward
World

'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions

17 June 2022 8:56 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Nigeria
abduction
extremism
Ameerah Sufyan

Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along with 16 other women and two children in Abuja, Nigeria.  

-Nigerian student Ameerah Sufyan sends viral tweet after she and 16 others allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint

-The latest kidnapping highlight's Nigeria's growing security problem

-Experts believe the state has not been effective in tackling abductions and kidnappings

_

Image: © tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis has once again shone a light on the country's security challenges. Earlier this week, Nigerian student Ameerah Sufyan and 16 others were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men.

In a viral tweet on Tuesday 14th June, Sufyan issued a cry for help by disclosing their location. She revealed there were three pregnant women and two children, all taken from different parts of Abuja.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction.

We're witnessing the early stages of state failure...when there's a near total security breakdown. This sort of things has been happening in the north, but now it's happening in the capital city. If something is not done as a matter of urgency, we don't know where it's going to take the country.

David Hundayin, Editor - West Africa Weekly

The abduction comes in the wake of another mass killing in Ondo State in Nigeria on Sunday. Gunmen with explosives opened fire inside a Catholic church, killing at least 50 people, including children.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the latest kidnapping, however its well known to be the modus operandi of violent extremist groups such as Boko Haram and other criminal gangs.

These terror groups have historically engaged in mass kidnappings of women and children. But what we don't know is if all of these kidnappings are attributable to them. There's a local industry for kidnapping and ransom.

David Hundayin, Editor - West Africa Weekly

The Nigerian government's strategy to tackling the kidnapping phenomenon has been widely criticized. The state has essentially outlawed ransom payments and abduction is now punishable by death. Nigeria's Senate said this is "to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction".

But experts believe this is a short-sighted approach.

What the state should have done is go after the financial infrastructure. People are not making these payments in cash and or dropping off bags of money at locations. These are electronic transactions that are trackable. But there's a large compliance gap in the Nigerian banking system. The Central Bank and the Financial Intelligence Unit has a central role to play in this. The financial regulatory agencies are not doing their job.

David Hundayin, Editor - West Africa Weekly

For now, there's no concrete answers on what has happened to Ameerah Sufyan and others. On Tuesday, she sent out a second tweet - the last anyone has heard of her.

The Nigerian police have given the reassurance that they are investigating the abduction and are following up on various leads.

Scroll up for the interview.




