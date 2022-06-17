Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery





JOHANNESBURG - The Namibian police said that it had cancelled a preservation order of assets suspected to have been purchased with funds stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm because of a lack of compliance from the South African justice ministry.

Ramaphosa's property was robbed in February 2020 by criminals who allegedly colluded with his domestic worker and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.

However, the assets had to be returned after South African authorities failed to respond on whether the crime had been registered in the country.

The Namibian police force said that it met with the South African police on 19 June 2020 to share operational information regarding David Imanuwela, a suspect arrested and later convicted in connection to the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Imanuwela had entered Namibia illegally on 12 June 2020 and was allegedly aided by a police officer identified as Hendrick Nghede and Paulus Ngalangi, a business executive.

He was arrested the following day and found guilty of violating Namibia’s immigration control act, as well as breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Nghede and Ngalangi were also arrested and charged for aiding and abetting an illegal immigrant.

They pleaded not guilty and are currently undergoing trial.

The Namibian police force has denied claims that it was conducting a joint investigation with the South African Police Service on the crime, saying that the police authorities had agreed to investigate the matter within their jurisdictions.

