More wet woes for Cape Town
-More rains in Cape Town this weekend will hamper mop-up efforts
-Mayor has reminded residents to ensure storm water drainage systems are kept clean
-The mayor believes the city can improve its annual storm water clean up camaign
With more rain predicted in Cape Town this weekend, communities in low-lying areas are in for another tough few days.
Communities in some parts of the Cape Flats have barely recovered from the flooding earlier this week, with mop-up operations still continuing. Residents had to battle knee-deep flooding, with water seeping into homes and damaging clothing, essential appliances and furniture.
There are currently nine areas where water has not subsided since the floods this week. The City said Disaster Management officials are continuing with assessments.
Most roadways are cleared, however, depots are still busy with clearing roadways, unblocking drains and the removal of debris. The most affected informal settlement areas are Khayelitsha, Langa, Delft, Masiphumelele, Mfuleni and Philippi.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis again asked residents to play their part in ensuring the city's stormwater drainage systems are kept clean.
A huge amount of our storm water infrastructure is unable to operate as its designed to, as its blocked with litter. So I've called on residents to protect the infrastructure from being used as a dumping ground. It's really tough keeping it clean throughout the year.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
We've got all our pumps and teams out in the city to mop those areas up. Unfortunately, we've got more rain this weekend which will add to the problem. But our team will be on high alert the whole weekend.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Hill-Lewis believes more could have been done to pre-empt the torrential winter rains.
I'm proud we did 100 kilometres of proactive storm water cleaning. The areas where we did the cleaning are the ones usually flooded in previous years. Its tough, dirty and hard work, but it is crucial. And I'm happy that these areas didn't flood this time around. I'd like to see the number of areas grow in the years ahead. The trick is that you can't do it too early, otherwise it gets blocked again. So you have to do it before February and June.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The other problem is that residents are erecting structures in areas considered wetlands, despite the warnings of municipal authorities.
In the summer it's dry, but in winter it's wetlands. It's really tough to know what to do there. There are signs and we hand out pamphlets, but still more structures come. There's no point in pumping there, as it's like pumping a river. It's totally futile.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre, reachable on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline.
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
