South African actress, Leeanda Reddy, is best known for her roles in the popular series Cape Town, Scandal! and Isidingo.

This Sunday, catch "An Hour With" on CapeTalk from 10am as Leeanda takes spins her choice of 80s and 90s favourites.

Listen to Leeanda's playlist below.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za