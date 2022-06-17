Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship

17 June 2022 4:21 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Bianca Buitendag
Laureus Sport For Good Foundation

Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.

Olympic medalist, Bianca Buitendag, has been announced as the newest Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA's ambassador on Wednesday.

The announcement, which was made at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, was conferred to her by sporting greats Jean De Villiers, Ernst van Dyk, Elana Meyer, Cecil Afrika, Ryk Neethling and Ryan Sandes.

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation is an international initiative that helps young people overcome limitations imposed by social issues - such as poverty, homelessness, war, violence, drug abuse, discrimination and Aids.

She says considering the foundation's track record of over 20 years, it is not only an honour, but a dream come true for her to work with them.

Buitendag says Laureus initially reached out to her asking for collaboration in their outreach efforts, something she simply couldn't believe was true.

Apparently Laureus... you can't reach out to them, you have to be nominated within their organisation. The conversation actually started towards the end of last year and at first, it was too good to be true.

Bianca Buitendag, Olympic silver medalist

The surfing champion responded to her new appointment on Facebook: “I am excited to use my platform and momentary victories to encourage and enable others along their own walks of life, because these efforts last so much longer than podiums and pride.’’

The 28-year-old professional athlete retired shortly after her 2021 Tokyo Olympics victory when she debuted her amazing surfing talent and won the first surfing medal for South Africa.

Buitendag says she still surfs occasionally just for the fun of it and without all of the pressures.




