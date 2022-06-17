CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced the Proteas Women’s squad to tour England in the multi-format series taking place from 27 June to 18 July.
South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. In addition, the Proteas will play three warm-up matches in England, including a three-day game as well as a 50-over and a T20 contest against England A.
The 15-player squad sees three changes from the group that is currently in Ireland; wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta, allrounder Marizanne Kapp and opening batter Lizelle Lee included after they missed out on the tour of Ireland due to illness. Tazmin Brits, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Delmi Tucker will return to South Africa at the end of the tour.
Top-order batter Lara Goodall, all-rounders Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk and seamer Tumi Sekhukhune have kept their places in the team after they excelled during the limited overs matches against Ireland.
The injured duo of regular captain Dané van Niekerk and fast bowler Masabata Klaas are on the mend and remain unavailable for selection.
“We are up against a very competitive team that plays well in their conditions. It’s going to be tough as we go along but at the end of the day, we are excited with the group that we have and we now have an opportunity against the hosts to be able to win a series in England,” said Proteas head coach, Hilton Moreeng.
The white-ball series against England will also serve as important preparation for the Commonwealth Games, which will include women’s cricket for the fist time. The Proteas contingent set to feature at the Games in Birmingham will be named on 12 July.
Momentum Proteas Tour to England Itinerary: Warm-Up Match Tuesday, 21 June – Thursday, 23 June: Three-Day – South Africa vs England A (Arundel) Once-off Test – Monday, 27 June – Thursday June 30: England vs South Africa (Taunton)
Warm-Up Matches – Monday, 04 July: T20 – South Africa vs England A (Cheltenham) Thursday, 07 July: 50-over – South Africa vs England A (Cheltenham) One-Day International Series Monday, 11 July: 1st ODI – England vs South Africa (Northampton) Friday, 15 July: 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa (Bristol) Monday, 18 July: 3rd ODI – England vs South Africa (Leicester)
T20 Series Thursday, 21 July: 1st T20 – England vs South Africa (Chelmsford) Saturday, 23 July: 2nd T20 – England vs South Africa (Worcester) Monday, 25 July: 3rd T20 – England vs South Africa (Derby)
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 17, 2022
The #MomentumProteas squad for the upcoming Test and ODI legs of their tour of England
1️⃣ Test
3️⃣ ODIs#ENGvSA #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/gvow39beMo
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England
More from Sport
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury
"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More
Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
CT mayor wants capacity restrictions lifted for United Rugby Championship final
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the logistics behind this weekend's United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town stadium.Read More
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'
Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic.Read More
Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day
Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa and the game on Thursday.Read More