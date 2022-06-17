Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House

17 June 2022 3:51 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Luthuli House
ANC
Trapped journalists

Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) cleared the air on what was widely believed to be a hostage situation at Luthuli House.

It said journalists were not trapped by demonstrating party members at its headquarters on Friday.

The ANC explained that entrances and exists to its offices were closed to manage scores attempting to gain access to the building.

Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.

This as members from the North West demonstrated at the governing party’s headquarters over disputes as that province prepares for its provincial conference.

The party said it asked journalists to wait as a precautionary measure.

"The was no one who was trapped inside Luthuli House. It's just members of the ANC coming from the North West bringing their concerns. We also addressed the journalists to correct what had already played out that they were trapped," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House




