CT International Airport's best in Africa award, a win for WC's safety profile





The Cape Town International Airport has, once again, bagged the coveted 2022 Best Airport in Africa award.

This is the 7th consecutive year that the airport reigns supreme in the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The airport also grabbed awards for having the best staff and the cleanest airport in Africa.

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger gloated about how the awards signaled a vote of confidence in the airport from the world.

He added that the victories were an excellent showcase for international travelers - especially after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the tourism industry.

Advising other provinces, Wenger noted that it was important to have a good management team with a great staff component to solidify the facility.

As the airport sought to expand it's worldwide competitive reach through collaborating with stakeholders, Wenger said they aimed to improve traveller safety through a R1 billion plan.

Furthermore, he said, the safety plan would ultimately benefit the whole province.

In the Western Cape we have a R1 billion safety plan - which is aimed at increasing safety in the province and that is aimed especially in communities with the highest crime rates, because if we can bring down crime in those hotspot areas, that makes the overall safety in the province better. Mireille Wenger, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

