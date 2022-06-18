More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its bakkies that was stolen in Khayelitsha. 18 June 2022 1:54 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Top 3 picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend Weekend Breakfast host, Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the province. 18 June 2022 1:46 PM
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday. 18 June 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter. 18 June 2022 4:44 PM
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening. 18 June 2022 10:38 AM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine's vegan troops Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces. 18 June 2022 4:05 PM
Thousands join Singapore gay rights rally While the city-state is prosperous and developed, social attitudes remain conservative and sex between men is still illegal, altho... 18 June 2022 2:30 PM
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

18 June 2022 10:03 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
hearing loss
World Health Organizaion
audiology
HearZA

The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Audiologists are reminding South Africans to take better care of protecting their hearing, as over 1.5 billion people globally suffer hearing loss.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in just more than two decades, this number will exceed 2.5 billion.

Less than 10% of people globally have access to treatment for hearing loss, which is also referred to as the “invisible epidemic”.

University of Pretoria professor of audiology, De Wet Swanepoel, stressed that people should be more aware of the dangers of exposure to very high sound volumes.

“Those people who need treatment, like hearing aids and other amplification devices, currently are close to 500 million and by 2050, it will be close to a billion…”

Swanepoel, and a team of experts, have turned to technology to make healthcare more accessible – this is especially beneficial in Africa where less than 1% of those affected by hearing loss have access to treatment.

“By leveraging and capitalising in digital technology, mobile operators that have really spread across the continent, but at the same time using advanced technologies including artificial intelligence to support diagnosis of ear disease… we’ve been able to really scale access in a way that has never been possible previously.”

They have over the past six years used smartphone technology to develop a mobile application that allows people to do a rapid hearing test.

The app, HearZA, was first launched as the South Africa National Hearing Test and later picked up by the World Health Organization as the official hearing screening app, hearWHO.

Swanepoel said this was one of their first technologies for the consumer market.

“We’ve also developed additional tests that can then support diagnostic testing from a mobile device, and these are clinical solutions that we provide for community health workers or primary healthcare clinics, so that instead of having to go to advanced, tertiary facilities where in Africa in most cases they are unavailable, people on the ground can now offer advanced hearing testing that can then direct individuals to the right treatments…”

The technology is also being rolled out in local communities including Khayelitsha in Cape Town, where close to 50,000 children have been screened for hearing loss.

If they fail the test, an automated message is sent to their parents or guardians advising them to visit their nearest clinic or day hospital for a follow-up examination.

Swanepoel said similar projects have been running in Tembisa in Johannesburg, and the technology has also been made available to community healthcare workers in Tshwane.

“And they screened close to twenty thousand adults and in some of the low resourced communities around the City of Tshwane…” said the professor.

These experts have also branched out into the rest of Africa, in Kenya, they’ve partnered with local primary healthcare clinic nurses and - clinicians who also offer these hearing testing services, and hearing-aid fittings.

“Right there and then, from the mobile device after they’ve done the test to clinical standards and because mobile money is you know the currency in Kenya, they can also subscribe to the hearing aids right there and then from their own mobile phone… we started in five clinics and we’re now scaling this to 20 clinics towards the end of the year…”

Audiologists have also developed a smartphone video otoscope, here a little camera the size of a pen, allows healthcare workers to take high quality pictures of the eardrum.

Swanepoel says together with the University of Pretoria’s Engineering Faculty and the hearX Group, they've designed an artificial intelligence system that analyses the image and based on feature extraction could diagnose the type of ear disease a patient suffers from.

“We developed this probably five, six years ago…the first of its kind and it allows us to provide a kind-of diagnostic service in low-resource settings where no specialists are available, so it’s almost like having a specialist in your pocket on your mobile device.”

These experts say damage suffered to hearing now, only starts manifesting ten to fifteen years down the line.

“It’s also important to remember that young children are very prone to hearing loss due to middle ear disease or they may have permanent hearing loss and if a child is not tested early and hearing loss not picked up at an early age those children can oftentimes have lifelong consequences in terms of language, general development and also their contribution to society. It’s important to be aware of it… sometimes when people are not listening and they’re not cooperating, it may actually be because they have a hearing problem and it’s important to see an audiologist or go to your closest clinic so that someone can just take a look at the ears…”

People continuously using headphones and plug-in earbuds at high intensities and loud volumes are being warned to be mindful of the major risks, as an estimated one billion youngsters are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss.


This article first appeared on EWN : More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally




18 June 2022 10:03 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
hearing loss
World Health Organizaion
audiology
HearZA

More from Local

Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'

18 June 2022 5:29 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

18 June 2022 5:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

18 June 2022 1:54 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its bakkies that was stolen in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast

18 June 2022 1:28 PM

The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season

18 June 2022 11:55 AM

'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?

18 June 2022 11:47 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean

18 June 2022 11:01 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final

18 June 2022 10:38 AM

The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can we prevent grooming of adolescents and teen pregnancy?

18 June 2022 7:18 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to LoveLife Trust's Thabiso Mokoena about youth day, sex education and healthcare for adolescents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT International Airport's best in Africa award, a win for WC's safety profile

17 June 2022 5:11 PM

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger about Cape Town International Airport feat of being named the 2022 Best Airport in Africa award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine's vegan troops

18 June 2022 4:05 PM

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands join Singapore gay rights rally

18 June 2022 2:30 PM

While the city-state is prosperous and developed, social attitudes remain conservative and sex between men is still illegal, although the statute is not actively enforced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the early stages of state failure,': says journalist on Nigeria abductions

17 June 2022 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to West Africa Weekly editor David Hundayin about the alleged abduction of Twitter user Ameerah Sufyan along with 16 other women and two children in Abuja, Nigeria.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families

16 June 2022 8:40 PM

The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

16 June 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day

15 June 2022 2:15 PM

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce our carbon footprint in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships

15 June 2022 2:09 PM

Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

15 June 2022 9:06 AM

The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda

13 June 2022 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

Local Politics

City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final

Local Sport Lifestyle

Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa

EWN Highlights

Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening

18 June 2022 6:54 PM

City of Joburg to beef up security at waste-management sites after double murder

18 June 2022 6:08 PM

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury

18 June 2022 4:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA