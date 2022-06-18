How can we prevent grooming of adolescents and teen pregnancy?
South Africa celebrated Youth Day this week but many young people across the country are struggling and having their basic rights and needs violated.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to LoveLife Trust's Thabiso Mokoena about Youth Day, sex education and healthcare for adolescents.
One issue that we see in our country is high rates of teen pregnancy, which is aggravated by inadequate access to healthcare and poor sex education.
Mokoena says in addition to this, many young girls are groomed by older men and there is a serious problem with statutory rape leading to young pregnancies.
Even in the preceding year, there has been a trend of young people, to the point of young people below the age of 10, getting pregnant.Thabiso Mokoena, LoveLife Trust
Part of the reason this happens is because young people do not have safe access to healthcare and education to respond to their needs, which puts them in vulnerable positions.
This article first appeared on 702
Source : Julia Fiedler/Pixabay.com
