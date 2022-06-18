A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
If you’re looking for some inspiration this weekend on what to cook, read or listen to, why not draw inspiration from award-winning entrepreneur, we've got something for you.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.
She grew up in Johannesburg, moving between Soweto, Vosloorus and Parktown with her parents, but spent most of her life living in the suburbs.
At 31, she has published a book called Audacity and hosts a successful podcast called The Lebo Lion Show and prides herself on being a 'digital disruptor'.
Her favourite dish is dombolo and beef stew, which is perfect to warm anyone up on this wintery weekend.
I've travelled, I've experienced a lot of things but my best memories are at home and my best memories are around that dish.Lebo Lion, Author and podcaster
Her favourite song is a local classic, Malika by Miriam Makeba and Harry Belafonte.
Lastly, is you are looking for something to curl up under a blanket and read, the author recommends her favourite, A Radical Awakening by Dr Shefali.
I love this book because I think it's a really bold voice in the market... I think this book is going to be a true game changer in the next 10 years.Lebo Lion, Author and podcaster
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on EWN : A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
