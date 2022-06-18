City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
Excitement is building in Cape Town ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and the Bulls on Saturday.
31,000 fans are expected to turn out at the DHL Stadium.
The City of Cape Town's announced that a free MyCiTi shuttle service will run from 15:30 till 23:00 for ticket holders to travel to the stadium.
Cape Town is hosting the final of the United Rugby Championship between the Stormers and the Bulls at the DHL Stadium on Saturday. The City is availing a free @MyCiTiBus shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the DHL Stadium.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 17, 2022
See: https://t.co/MEFGKlunr3#CTNews pic.twitter.com/zge34Pn4Od
Buses will depart from the Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Stadium MyCiTi stations.
The match kicks off at 19:30 and the the stadium gates open at 16:30.
MyCiTiBus timetable:
- 15:30 – 17:30 – every 20 minutes
- 17:30 – 19:30 – every 5 minutes
- 19:30 – 21:30 – on demand
- 21:30 – 22:30 – every 5 minutes
- 22:30 – 23:00 - every 10 minutes
The normal MyCiTi service will stop at the Stadium station en route to the Waterfront and will be rerouted from Helen Suzman Boulevard via Portswood Road.
The City's appealed to fans to park in the city centre and use the bus service, or get into the gees of the day and make use the iconic Fan Walk.
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
