[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
A happy ending this week for a Cape fur seal that was found off Sea Point Promenade with material entangled around his flippers, neck and body.
Alerted by a member of the public, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA arrived to find a seal it says was exhausted and in distress.
The dehydrated animal was taken to its Wildlife Department in Grassy Park for treatment.
Staff kept the seal under observation for three days, administering fluids and helping it to eat.
Once the seal had regained it strength, it was transported to the beach and released back into the ocean.
Watch the rescue video up to the end to see the seal set off into the ocean in a whirl of flippers:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA/photos/a.392152360806/10158551544895807/
