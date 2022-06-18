City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
The City of Cape Town has opened its lifeguard recruitment ahead of the next summer season.
It recruits hundreds of seasonal lifeguards each year and has to put them through their paces in winter, in preparation for the busy season coming up.
Apart from having to meet set criteria, prospective lifeguards also undergo physical assessments to prove that they’re up to the task.
Applicants for beach lifeguard positions have to be able to complete a 400m swim test in under eight minutes and various rescue and first aid techniques.
Pool lifeguard applicants must complete a 100m swim test in under two minutes, along with the rescue and first aid techniques.
Cape Town’s beaches and swimming pools are very popular among residents and visitors alike, and water safety is something that we take very seriously. So I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team.Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health
If you want to apply to be a lifeguard click here for more info.
The deadline for applications is 1 July.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134157757_looking-down-at-muizenberg-beach-and-people-surfing.html?vti=lnou45fudshvbb9tlm-1-26
