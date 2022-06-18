[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast





Screengrab from sardine run video filmed at Margate posted by The Sardine Run @sardinerun

Hundreds of people descended on Margate beach on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast as the first big shoal of sardines came in on Friday.

The annual sardine run takes place between May and July and sees billions of the silver fish hit the coastline.

The sardine migration is of economic importance because of the fishing opportunities it provides.

Also, along with attracting locals out for their share of the bounty, tourists come to witness the waters erupting in a feeding frenzy by ocean predators.

Crates of sardines are apparently selling for around R1,500 reports the South Coast Herald - "not unheard of early on in the season".