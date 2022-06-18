Streaming issues? Report here
Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa

18 June 2022 1:18 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Male infertility
Dr Fundile Nyati
infertility stigma
male infertility South Africa

The Weekend Breakfast's Gugu Mhlungu spoke to our resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions - Dr Fundile Nyati, on the subject of male infertility.

World Infertility Awareness Month is marked every June to increase awareness regarding numerous infertility issues faced by couples across the globe.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals have infertility, globally.

"Between 35% up to 50% of the reasons for infertility in a couple is because of males, yet those people don't know much about that," said Dr Fundile Nyathi - who was speaking to the Weekend Breakfast's Gugu Mhlungu.

Data further suggests that specific to South Africa, male factor infertility makes up approximately 40% of couples struggling to conceive.

Nyati, also the CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, expanded on this subject of male infertility and pointed out ways and places affected couples can seek help.

"Infertility can be defined as...a couple that has been trying to have a baby...having regular unprotected sexual intercourse and it's been at least a year of trying and they are not successful."

Dr Fundile Nyati - GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

"Causes could be with the male or with the female, but in society somehow people think that it's a female problem which is why we need to talk about male fertility..."

Dr Fundile Nyati - GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati explained that with men infertility causes could be because of (but not limited to) environmental exposure and medical causes.

You can listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on EWN : Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa




