Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its vehicles that was hijacked in Khayelitsha on Thursday night.
The SPCA inspector driving the car was held up at gunpoint but survived the ordeal unharmed.
"We would like thank City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and SAPS Khayelitsha for their swift response."
The vehicle is a Nissan NP200 bakkie with the registration number CAA 237345.
The SPCA says anyone with information should call their emergency number: 083 326 1604
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA/photos/a.10151680797830807/10158554630475807/
More from Local
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.Read More
Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
How can we prevent grooming of adolescents and teen pregnancy?
Wasanga Mehana spoke to LoveLife Trust's Thabiso Mokoena about youth day, sex education and healthcare for adolescents.Read More
CT International Airport's best in Africa award, a win for WC's safety profile
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger about Cape Town International Airport feat of being named the 2022 Best Airport in Africa award.Read More