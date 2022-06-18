Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its vehicles that was hijacked in Khayelitsha on Thursday night.

The SPCA inspector driving the car was held up at gunpoint but survived the ordeal unharmed.

"We would like thank City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and SAPS Khayelitsha for their swift response."

Image of vehicle hijacked in Khayelitsha posted by Cape of Good Hope SPCA @CapeofGoodHopeSPCA

The vehicle is a Nissan NP200 bakkie with the registration number CAA 237345.

The SPCA says anyone with information should call their emergency number: 083 326 1604