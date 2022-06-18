Top 3 picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend





Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host, Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. So if you have some time on your hands, and can brave the cold weather, here's what you can get up to:

Figaro at Artscape Opera House

Cape Town Opera’s Le Nozze Di Figaro opens on Saturday and runs until the 26th of June at the Artscape Opera House. Singing the role of Figaro is bass-baritone, Conroy Scott.

🎟️ https://t.co/I3bkiGl1BG

🗓️ 18 - 26 June

📍 Artscape Theatre, CT

Cape Town Jazzathon turns 25

The Cape Town Jazzathon turns 25 this weekend. It kicked off on Friday and continues until Sunday at the GrandWest Grand Arena. Proceeds from the event will go towards various music programmes and initiatives as a way of supporting young, local musicians and is aligned with the festival’s aim to encourage and uplift the youth.

Cookie Decorating Workshop for Father's Day

It's Father's Day on Sunday and Home is Where the Cake is hosting a Cookie Decorating Workshop in Milnerton, in honour of the special day.