Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa

The City of Cape Town has been rated as the most sustainable city in Africa according to the Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index.

The sustainable economy magazine's inaugural Sustainable Cities Index ranked 50 global cities in terms of how they measure up in the transition to a more sustainable future.

Air quality, emissions, solid waste generation, climate change resilience and sustainable policies are among the most important indicators that are measured.

We have drawn on leading world experts and our 20 years of experience in rating and ranking to produce a concise and robust index that tracks 12 key indicators of urban sustainability related to climate change, air quality, land use, transportation, water, waste, policy, and resilience. Corporate Knights

The award was accepted by CoCT's Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews, the Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment.

Participating in the virtual inaugural global launch of the Index, Andrews said "the way we plan, design and manage Cape Town is key to our environmental sustainability".

The Index highlighted the following Cape Town attributes:

Best air quality in the 2022 index universe in Africa

Most open public space in Africa

Most sustainable policies enacted in Africa

Top 3 lowest vehicle dependency in Africa

Sweden's capital Stockholm was rated the most sustainable city globally.

Click here to read more about the Corporate Knights Sustainability Cities Index.