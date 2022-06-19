Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
Help SPCA find vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for one of its bakkies that was stolen in Khayelitsha. 18 June 2022 1:54 PM
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday. 18 June 2022 1:28 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 5 Father-child moments that will melt your heart this Father's Day From jamming on toy instruments, to football stars literally choking up when talking about their real-life superheroes, have your... 19 June 2022 4:14 PM
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fat... 19 June 2022 8:55 AM
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Scottish teenage talent, Ramsay, signs for Liverpool The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five-year deal which also includes £... 19 June 2022 1:48 PM
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as... 19 June 2022 7:17 AM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter. 18 June 2022 4:44 PM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
Store workers vote to form first ever US Apple Union This would be the tech giant's first union, in the wake of similar unionisation drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations. 19 June 2022 11:55 AM
Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine's vegan troops Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces. 18 June 2022 4:05 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final

19 June 2022 7:17 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Bulls
Stormers
United Rugby Championship
DHL Stadium

The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.

The Stormers are the United Rugby Championship title winners after beating the Bulls 18-13 in a pulsating final in Cape Town.

The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.

A well-controlled driving maul enabled an offload to a charging Harold Vorster who barged over two defenders to score the opening try.

The home side was tentative in the initial stages. In the lead-up to the encounter, Stormers coach John Dobson said that they would play according to the situation in front of them and his side deviated from their normal attacking game plan of spreading the ball out wide to their backs. They chose instead to take on the Bulls up front, hoping to capitalize on errors.

Much of the first half was characterized by kicking for territory and hoping to capitalize on errors but the Cape side found a resolute Kurt-Lee Arendse at the back who was comfortable under the high ball.

It took a while for the Stormers to find their groove but when it came, Manie Libbok, who was the hero with his boot in last week's semi-final missed a penalty in the 33rd minute which he would've been expected to slot over with ease.

The Bulls themselves were far from outstanding. They were unable to stamp their authority on the game. Deon Fourie, playing in his 100th game for the Stormers produced a man-of-the-match performance and was able to get turnovers on several occasions and disrupt the Pretoria side's intentions.

The Stormers had a good opportunity in the final minute from a line out, an attempt at a driving maul was thwarted but they earned themselves a penalty from an ensuing ruck, which was converted by Libbock to take the teams to 7 3 at the break.

The Bulls stretched their lead early in the 2nd period with a penalty from flyhalf Chris Smith. That spurred the home team into another gear as they responded soon afterward.

A Warrick Gelant grubber forced the retreating Bulls defence to dot the ball down in goal. From resultant 5m scrum, Stormers number 8 Evan Roos powered over the line to level matters.

From that point on, the Stormers sustained the momentum. A free-flowing move in the 50 minute mark ended with a questionable decision from Herschel Jantjies who chose to kick instead of looking for a teammate.

In the 55 minute mark - Bulls Centre, Cornal Hendricks received a yellow card for high tackle. The Stormers kicked for the line and scored thru replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter from the resultant lineout to make it 15-10.

Smith narrowed the Bulls deficit to 2 10 minutes but Libbock came through to show nerves of steel once again to slot over a drop goal to put the game to bed with minutes left to play.

The closing stages of the match were tense and nervy, as Arendse broke away in the last minute but couldn't find a pass to release a teammate.

In the end, the Stormers held on for a sublime and well-deserved victory in a frenetic Final.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final




19 June 2022 7:17 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Bulls
Stormers
United Rugby Championship
DHL Stadium

More from Sport

Missing Image Placeholder

Scottish teenage talent, Ramsay, signs for Liverpool

19 June 2022 1:48 PM

The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five-year deal which also includes £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury

18 June 2022 4:44 PM

"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final

18 June 2022 10:38 AM

The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn

17 June 2022 5:27 PM

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn

17 June 2022 4:30 PM

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship

17 June 2022 4:21 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England

17 June 2022 3:50 PM

South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT mayor wants capacity restrictions lifted for United Rugby Championship final

16 June 2022 4:24 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the logistics behind this weekend's United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'

15 June 2022 5:10 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'

15 June 2022 12:20 PM

Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa

Local Africa Lifestyle Business

There's no ideal way to be a dad, but showing up is the first step - expert

Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa

EWN Highlights

Mbappe accuses French federation boss of ignoring racist abuse

19 June 2022 5:19 PM

WATCH: 5 Father-child moments that will melt your heart this Father's Day

19 June 2022 4:14 PM

Mexico City punches its way to a new Guinness record

19 June 2022 2:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA