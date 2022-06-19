WATCH: 5 Father-child moments that will melt your heart this Father's Day





Take a look at five special moments children have shared with their dads vice versa - as they briefly allow us into their relationships this Father's Day.

From jamming on toy instruments to literally choking up when talking about their real-life superheroes, have your tissues ready.

'The most badass drummer in the world', 12-year-old Nandi Bushell thanked her dad for teaching her how to 'rock out' since their toy jamming days.

This is how it all started. Daddy and I jamming on toy instruments. Thank you for teaching me how to Rock out and always screaming for me! Happy Fathers Day x #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gdEF7KxZTg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 19, 2022

Nigerian politician and businessman, Seyi Makinde, released this oh-so-cute video of a lighthearted moment shared with his children, as they attempted to introduced themselves through his social media.

US politician and activist, Stacey Abrahams recounted memories of a father who greatly sacrificed for his children, and taught them, through example, what servant leadership is.

My dad told me to serve others — and I learned how through his example.



He may not have made it into the NFL, but he is the best father I could possibly have.



Happy #FathersDay, Dad. pic.twitter.com/dM12Jii88L — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 19, 2022

And who can forget this moment in 2019, when West Ham goalkeeper, David Martin and his dad were both in tears as they hugged after he made his Premier League debut at the age of 33 - playing a key role in winning the game.

And in another golden oldie, American football quarterback Tom Brady couldn't keep it together when a young fan in 2017 asked him who his hero is.

A happy father's day to you dads, and all father figures out there.

