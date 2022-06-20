MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools





Doctors Without Borders not happy with decision on COVID-19 medical tools.

More focus to be put on COVID-19 medical tools.

• 5 years have been given to vaccine manufacturers to set up shop.

Covid-19, coronavirus vaccine. Image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

Last week, the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference took place in Geneva.

Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders as they are commonly known as, have come out and expressed their frustration with the outcome on waiving intellectual property for COVID-19 medical tools.

Access Campaign Advocacy Officer at Doctors Without Borders, Candice Sehoma, believes their is a great need for vaccines and medicine, as well as medical tools.

There was an outcome, which is very disappointing, which is not what was initially proposed by South Africa and India. Instead, it's a text that basically looks at existing mechanisms like compulsory licences and tries to clarify some of those and try to make them workable. However, there hasn't been an inclusion of other medical tools. Candice Sehoma - Access Campaign Advocacy Officer at Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders does not seem to be convinced that this decision will be reviewed in due course.

A duration of five years has been given to vaccine manufacturers to set up their facilities. However, Sehoma feels that by the time they are ready to use the waiver, it would already be too late.

