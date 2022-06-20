Have you got what it takes to be a lifeguard? CoCT recruiting for summer season
- Lifeguard recruitment kicks off from July.
- Potential candidates will be given rigorous training.
- The city's lifeguard season runs from September 2022 to April 2023.
_
While some of us might not think about stepping foot into the ocean during Cape Town's winter, for hundreds of potential lifeguards, it's going to be months of icy cold water training.
The City of Cape Town has now begun its annual recruitment process, to prepare for the busy summer season. The recruitment process runs from 1 July to 31 August.
Potential recruits can apply for the following positions: seasonal beach lifeguard, seasonal senior beach lifeguard, seasonal pool lifeguard and seasonal senior pool lifeguard.
Lifeguards will undergo a rigorous training programme and will be recruited based on their strengths and aptitude.
For applicants applying for beaches, there's a test they'd need to undergo, which is swimming underwater for 8 minutes. If they are applying for the pool, they'd have to swim underwater for 2 minutes. There'll be various rescue and first aid techniques they'd have to pass.Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Applicants must have a clear criminal record and no pending cases. They must live a clean, healthy lifestyle.
The city's lifeguard season runs from September 2022 to April 2023. Lifeguards will receive a stipend.
For more information or to apply for the programme, click here.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : City of Cape Town
More from Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini
Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.Read More
Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday
Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More