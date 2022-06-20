Have you got what it takes to be a lifeguard? CoCT recruiting for summer season





Lifeguard recruitment kicks off from July.

Potential candidates will be given rigorous training.

The city's lifeguard season runs from September 2022 to April 2023.

_

City of Cape Town lifeguards keep an eye on beachgoers. Picture: City of Cape Town

While some of us might not think about stepping foot into the ocean during Cape Town's winter, for hundreds of potential lifeguards, it's going to be months of icy cold water training.

The City of Cape Town has now begun its annual recruitment process, to prepare for the busy summer season. The recruitment process runs from 1 July to 31 August.

Potential recruits can apply for the following positions: seasonal beach lifeguard, seasonal senior beach lifeguard, seasonal pool lifeguard and seasonal senior pool lifeguard.

Lifeguards will undergo a rigorous training programme and will be recruited based on their strengths and aptitude.

For applicants applying for beaches, there's a test they'd need to undergo, which is swimming underwater for 8 minutes. If they are applying for the pool, they'd have to swim underwater for 2 minutes. There'll be various rescue and first aid techniques they'd have to pass. Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health

Applicants must have a clear criminal record and no pending cases. They must live a clean, healthy lifestyle.

The city's lifeguard season runs from September 2022 to April 2023. Lifeguards will receive a stipend.

For more information or to apply for the programme, click here.

Scroll up for the interview.