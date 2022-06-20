WCED: This week crucial to clearing school application backlog
- Deadline for parents to confirm their 2023 school of choice closed on Friday.
- WCED will automatically select school if parents have not confirmed their choices.
- The department hopes this process will free up hundreds of spaces for unplaced learners.
If you were an undecided parent who has yet to confirm your preferred school for next year, the decision will now be made for you. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has automated the online process, after the deadline for parents to confirm their school of choice closed on Friday.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said that schools would be confirmed in the order of preference, if parents had multiple choices.
This is good news as it means means schools can review their lists and see how many places are available where there's been withdrawn applications because of multiple confirmations.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department
The 2022 admissions application process opened in February to streamline the registration of thousands of new learners, mostly for grade one and grade eight for next year.
For the past month, the department has been dealing with an administrative nightmare as parents had been struggling to register their children online.
Most schools were oversubscribed due to parents "double-parking" by holding multiple places at potential schools. This has created frustration and anxiety for parents desperate to get finality on their school of choice.
As of last week, there had been 14,000 cases in grade one and grade eight that had more than one application at a school. The WCED is also appealing to schools to help clear up the backlog of applicants.
By Saturday morning, the WCED's system had automatically confirmed 45,000 learners across all grades.
It requires patience on both sides. If you know your child has not been confirmed by a school, and you want your child to go to school A, contact the school to let them know you're still interested. But also, we have asked schools to review their waiting lists and start phoning parents immediately.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department
The problem is that school holidays start on Friday, then there'll be no opportunity to phone parents or for parents to intervene. So this week is critical. Parents please answer your phone and help us by making a decision quickly. This will help us move onto another child that doesn't have a choice.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department
