The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Inspirational: Singer Salome on addiction, therapy and the power of healing

20 June 2022 10:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Music
Cape Town
KFM
Salome

The Cape Town Diva, Salome, sat down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the highs and lows of a life in and out of the spotlight.

She's known as the Diva of Cape Town and Mitchell's Plain native Salome has certainly earned that title.

She's been performing since the age of 16 and has enjoyed longevity in her career of which not many artists can boast.

But on her path to success, Salome developed a drug habit that threatened to destroy her dreams of superstardom.

But several years ago she made the decision to choose herself and Salome began the journey which would see her start to conquer her demons.

This year will mark 12 years since she turned her life around and got clean from drugs.

She spoke to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host about the highs and lows of a life in and out of the spotlight.

I look back on that time - it was very hard for me to get off it (crystal meth).

Salome, Singer

A friend of mine wanted me to go to a rehab center and I didn't want to. I think I was so ashamed.

Salome, Singer

I felt like a hypocrite because I was Salome with the makeup and looking fabulous, but I was doing the drugs.

Salome, Singer

Salome described how she lived 'everywhere in Cape Town' during her drugging days, but now she's happy living in one place with her wife of more than ten years.

We just paid off our house and my wife said to me we're going to call the house 'Roam No More'!

Salome, Singer

I am the realest artist that you come across, when I meet people I am genuine with you.

Salome, Singer

People wouldn't know it, but I actually have really low self-esteem, I struggle with it, and I am seeing a therapist.

Salome, Singer

Salome's latest single is out now called I Wanna Know Your Name

You can catch Salome performing at The Wave Theatre Cafe at 44 on Long on Sunday 17 July at 4pm For tickets email: bridgette@brukman.co.za

RELATED: It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso




