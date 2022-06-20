De Maayer had been trying to change conditions at hospital for months - PHF
- Conditions at Rahima Moosa Hospital 'horrendous'.
- Dr Tim de Maayer tried to better conditions at the hospital for months.
- Dr De Maayer charged with insubordination.
Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended earlier this month from Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital.
De Maayer spoke out against the poor conditions at the hospital, which he felt caused the deaths and disability of children at the hospital.
Progressive Health Forum convenor, Dr Aslam Dasoo, believes it's been an unfortunate series of events.
It follows a particular pattern of ignoring commission on the ground, regarding services they are forced to deliver that actually transgress their own ethical boundaries.Dr Aslam Dasoo - Progressive Health Forum Convenor
Dr Dasoo says Dr De Maayer has been trying for months to better conditions of the hospital but to no avail.
Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO Nozuko Mkabayi has reportedly been working from home for six months.
This is not the first time that she has been involved in matters like this. Last month, footage emerged of certain women sleeping on the floor. This created quite an uproar. She replied saying 'they were paid to stage this footage and only to embarrass me'.Dr Aslam Dasoo - Progressive Health Forum Convenor
No information has yet been brought forward since Dr De Maayer's suspension was lifted.
