Making her ancestors proud: Tracey Lange on her road to success in the media biz
It all began as a hobby for KFM mid-morning presenter and media personality Tracey Lange, but 2022 marks the media maven's fifteenth year in commercial radio and her tenth on national television.
Lange, who hails from Somerset West tells CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King much of the key to her success rests with her untouchable work ethic and also knowing from an early age that she was deeply loved by her parents.
I never take it for granted...I consider it a great pleasure and privilege that I can be in your company and that you choose to listen to me.Tracey Lange, Radio and TV personality
Since 2018 Tracey has hosted ”Mid-mornings with Tracey” from 9am to 12 noon on weekdays on KFM.
She also fronts the Afrikaans talk show Tussen Ons, in which she gets to show off her live TV presenting skills.
My attitude to my career has been, let me just give this a shot and see if this is something I can do.Tracey Lange, Radio and TV personality
I'm not someone who suffers from imposter syndrome, because I'm someone who doesn't overthink things, because we can over and out-think ourselves out of anything.Tracey Lange, Radio and TV personality
Tracey says as a woman of colour in a notoriously cut-throat industry, she often thinks of the women who came before her:
I know I'm living many of my predecessor's dreams, things they could never have realised because the opportunities just weren't there.Tracey Lange, Radio and TV personality
She says she often thinks of her grandmother, a woman who loved performing and who 'sang all the way into the old age home'.
I often think, I am here now, I wonder if this is something she would have loved to do.Tracey Lange, Radio and TV personality
RELATED:'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen
More from Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini
Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.Read More
Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday
Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds.Read More
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show
Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live.Read More
Inspirational: Singer Salome on addiction, therapy and the power of healing
The Cape Town Diva, Salome, sat down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the highs and lows of a life in and out of the spotlight.Read More
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight
Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert.Read More
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July.Read More
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso
Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and what the future holds for him.Read More
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More