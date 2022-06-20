Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on M... 20 June 2022 4:05 PM
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture repo... 20 June 2022 3:49 PM
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban. 20 June 2022 3:23 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday eve... 20 June 2022 11:10 AM
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes. 20 June 2022 10:18 AM
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
View all Business
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 June 2022 3:44 PM
Haji Mohamed Dawjee on her new book, Serena Williams, adoption and parenting Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee, about her new book, `Here's The Thing`. 20 June 2022 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend. 20 June 2022 12:50 PM
Scottish teenage talent, Ramsay, signs for Liverpool The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five-year deal which also includes £... 19 June 2022 1:48 PM
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as... 19 June 2022 7:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
Making her ancestors proud: Tracey Lange on her road to success in the media biz KFM presenter and media personality Tracey Lange sits down with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne to talk about her road to success. 20 June 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 June 2022 3:33 PM
MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools Refilwe speaks to Candice Sehoma, from Doctors Without Borders, about the inadequate decision taken on COVID-19 medical tools. 20 June 2022 8:34 AM
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

20 June 2022 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Property market
Personal finance
investing
Property
Africa Melane
residential property market
Rowan Alexander
investing in property
Early breakfast
Alexander Swart Property

Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

At 5.9%, the inflation rate remains ever so slightly within the 3% to 6% target the South Africa Reserve Bank sets.

In other words, higher interest rates are coming to get it closer to the target’s midpoint.

Nevertheless, interest rates remain historically low, for now, and the property market still favours buyers.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Click here for 1,000s of personal finance and property articles in one place.

Africa Melane asked Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those thinking of selling or struggling to do so.

Alexander also gave tips on how to make your property more attractive to buyers (scroll up to listen).

If it’s been on the market for six months under current conditions, there’s probably a pretty serious fault…

Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

The change in direction in interest rates has caused the market to cool off a little bit… Is it priced correctly? … Do buyers have access to finance? … At the moment, access to finance is still pretty achievable… Is your agency marketing the property correctly? …

Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

Nine out of 10 times, you either need to remedy the problem, or adjust the price… Get a second opinion on why your property is not selling.

Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property



20 June 2022 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Property market
Personal finance
investing
Property
Africa Melane
residential property market
Rowan Alexander
investing in property
Early breakfast
Alexander Swart Property

More from MyMoney Online

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount'

26 May 2022 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews electrical contractor Errol Thompson about Power Surge Protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free

24 March 2022 1:57 PM

No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends

8 March 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews attorney Erin Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable

Lifestyle Business

Have you got what it takes to be a lifeguard? CoCT recruiting for summer season

Local

EWN Highlights

Over 200 foreign truck drivers nabbed for operating illegally in SA

20 June 2022 6:00 PM

Judge Maya a step closer to becoming SA's Deputy Chief Justice

20 June 2022 4:37 PM

Tshwane backs Maile for chairperson ahead of ANC Gauteng conference

20 June 2022 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA