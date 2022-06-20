Barb's Wire: Bulls, Biden and Buffett

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on M... 20 June 2022 4:05 PM
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture repo... 20 June 2022 3:49 PM
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban. 20 June 2022 3:23 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars. 20 June 2022 2:17 PM
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday eve... 20 June 2022 11:10 AM
View all Business
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 June 2022 3:44 PM
Haji Mohamed Dawjee on her new book, Serena Williams, adoption and parenting Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee, about her new book, `Here's The Thing`. 20 June 2022 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend. 20 June 2022 12:50 PM
Scottish teenage talent, Ramsay, signs for Liverpool The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five-year deal which also includes £... 19 June 2022 1:48 PM
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as... 19 June 2022 7:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
Making her ancestors proud: Tracey Lange on her road to success in the media biz KFM presenter and media personality Tracey Lange sits down with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne to talk about her road to success. 20 June 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 June 2022 3:33 PM
MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools Refilwe speaks to Candice Sehoma, from Doctors Without Borders, about the inadequate decision taken on COVID-19 medical tools. 20 June 2022 8:34 AM
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Barb's Wire: Bulls, Biden and Buffett

20 June 2022 12:02 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Warren Buffett
Joe Biden
Barb's wire
Phala Phala

From bulls, US President Joe Biden to a buffet with Warren Buffett, it's been a delightful few days in the world of social media. CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman has her eye on the stories trending online.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has been hot in the news lately, but a certain Ankole cow who was auctioned at the farm stole some of the social media spotlight this weekend. A bull named Cumulus went under the hammer for a jaw-dropping R1.65 million at the auction.

Ramaphosa, who's been feeling the heat over an alleged burglary at his farm in 2020, was one of 16 breeders at the event. His heifer, Pata Pata, was sold for R675,000, while another bull named Dollar was purchased at R1 million.

Then it's not every day that one sees a president fall off his bicycle. US President Joe Biden crashed while cruising on his bike at his beach home in Delaware state over the weekend, as he tried to get off. The 79-year-old wasn't too fazed by the fall and got right back up on his feet.

As is expected with being a commander-in-chief and an elderly statesman, the fall prompted a scramble by members of the Secret Service and media. Biden told onlookers he was not hurt and went on to talk with locals.

And then how far would you go to share a meal with Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest men? Well, an anonymous bidder paid an insane $19 million for a private steak lunch with the famous investor. The auction is an annual event aimed at raising funds for the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco organisation which fights poverty, hunger and homelessness. This is said to be the last 'Buffet with Buffett', which has been held for the past 21 years. The event has raised over $53 million for the foundation.

Scroll up for the discussion.




20 June 2022 12:02 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Warren Buffett
Joe Biden
Barb's wire
Phala Phala

More from Local

Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday

20 June 2022 4:05 PM

The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert

20 June 2022 3:49 PM

Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini

20 June 2022 3:23 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?

20 June 2022 3:01 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report

20 June 2022 2:52 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga

20 June 2022 2:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal

20 June 2022 2:34 PM

Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday

20 June 2022 2:21 PM

Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

20 June 2022 2:19 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'

20 June 2022 2:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

20 June 2022 4:13 PM

The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett

20 June 2022 3:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haji Mohamed Dawjee on her new book, Serena Williams, adoption and parenting

20 June 2022 12:30 PM

Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee, about her new book, `Here's The Thing`.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

20 June 2022 10:18 AM

Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable

20 June 2022 6:23 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 5 Father-child moments that will melt your heart this Father's Day

19 June 2022 4:14 PM

From jamming on toy instruments, to football stars literally choking up when talking about their real-life superheroes, have your tissues ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike

19 June 2022 8:55 AM

What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fathers don't have to imagine what that is like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa

19 June 2022 7:02 AM

The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'

18 June 2022 5:29 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top 3 picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

18 June 2022 1:46 PM

Weekend Breakfast host, Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Over 200 foreign truck drivers nabbed for operating illegally in SA

20 June 2022 6:00 PM

Judge Maya a step closer to becoming SA's Deputy Chief Justice

20 June 2022 4:37 PM

Tshwane backs Maile for chairperson ahead of ANC Gauteng conference

20 June 2022 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA