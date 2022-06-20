Barb's Wire: Bulls, Biden and Buffett
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has been hot in the news lately, but a certain Ankole cow who was auctioned at the farm stole some of the social media spotlight this weekend. A bull named Cumulus went under the hammer for a jaw-dropping R1.65 million at the auction.
Ramaphosa, who's been feeling the heat over an alleged burglary at his farm in 2020, was one of 16 breeders at the event. His heifer, Pata Pata, was sold for R675,000, while another bull named Dollar was purchased at R1 million.
Then it's not every day that one sees a president fall off his bicycle. US President Joe Biden crashed while cruising on his bike at his beach home in Delaware state over the weekend, as he tried to get off. The 79-year-old wasn't too fazed by the fall and got right back up on his feet.
As is expected with being a commander-in-chief and an elderly statesman, the fall prompted a scramble by members of the Secret Service and media. Biden told onlookers he was not hurt and went on to talk with locals.
And then how far would you go to share a meal with Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest men? Well, an anonymous bidder paid an insane $19 million for a private steak lunch with the famous investor. The auction is an annual event aimed at raising funds for the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco organisation which fights poverty, hunger and homelessness. This is said to be the last 'Buffet with Buffett', which has been held for the past 21 years. The event has raised over $53 million for the foundation.
