Haji Mohamed Dawjee on her new book, Serena Williams, adoption and parenting





Dawjee launched her first book in 2018

The book covers various topics from parenting to losing loved ones

Haji Mohamed Dawjee. Picture: Supplied

Author Haji Mohamed Dawjee has graced us with her new book Here's The Thing. This comes after the release of her first book Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa in 2018.

Her book includes the loss of loved ones and becoming a parent for the first time.

I was just in a different place in my life at the time. I think Sorry, Not Sorry was necessary at the time. I stand by the things I wrote in Sorry, Not Sorry, but I also grew up in my thinking since writing that book. Haji Mohamed Dawjee - Author

In the book, Dawjee touches on parenting, being an investigative journalist and what it means to be human.

Dawjee also has a great passion for Serena Williams. She even thanked her in her acknowledgement section of the book.

I live in hope that one day she and I will be very good friends or that she will adopt me. You know, if she sees the acknowledgment then it'll be a foot in the door. Haji Mohamed Dawjee - Author

Dawjee also speaks on adopting a child and how traumatic it is being a brand new parent.

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above.