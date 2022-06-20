The 'break' he really needs: 10-year-old pool prodigy heading for championship
Meet 10-year-old Alonzo Joseph from Montague Village in Lavender Hill.
Not yet even in his teens, Alonzo is already a superstar pool player.
Not only that, but the youngster only picked up a pool cue for the first time three years ago at the age of 7.
In three short years Alonzo, a Grade 4 learner at Prince George Primary School, has potted his way to becoming a member of the Western Province pool team.
And now, thanks to the support of kind-hearted Capetonians, he looks set to realise his dream of competing in the 2022 Eight Ball Pool Championships in Saldanha Bay from June 26 until July 2.
Alonzo's mom Tashnica Joseph, told KFM, the youngster is quite a quiet, introverted child:
Pool is his way of expressing himself.Tashnica Joseph
It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Alonzo and his family. Both his parents were laid off from their jobs at the height of the pandemic and, like so many families, have been struggling to make ends meet.
I was working but the company closed down because of Covid. Now I'm having to rely just on the child grant.Tashnica Joseph
It's a familiar story for so many others living in Lavender Hill, she says.
The kids' mommies are unemployed and just doing their best to keep the kids off the street.Tashnica Joseph
She adds that there's no lack of young talent in area, but admits there's a stigma attached to kids from Lavender Hill.
They don't get nice things, there's a stigma, but these are kids who're seeing people dying on the corner every day.Tashnica Joseph
As Alonzo's mom, I'm doing my best, I don't want my son to go on the streets.Tashnica Joseph
Tashnica says that while transport, accommodation, and tournament costs for the championships have now been covered by generous donations, she still needs to make sure Alonzo has some warm clothes for the trip.
It's tough, clothes are so expensive. He needs some warm things for the trip because he'll be there for a few days.Tashnica Joseph
A win at the National Championships would mean Alonzo will automatically progress to the World Eight Ball Pool Championship in Blackpool, England.
If you are able to support Alonzo you can contact his mother Tashnica at 063 963 3540 or his father, Alphonzo at 073 752 8212.
Source : Supplied by Tashnica Joseph
