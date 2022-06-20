Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal





Three former officials at the Chief Justice Office have been accused of procuring an IT contract for R225 million.

According to Sunday Times, the contract was awarded to the multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters on 1 June - just a day after the three officials resigned.

The former Chief Justice office officials - former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube, former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk, and former CFO Casper Coetzer - have been reported to have then begun new jobs as local partners to the same company, which was awarded by the Chief Justice Office where they stand to earn 30% to the value of the deal, reported to be approximately R67 million.

The issue here lies in the possibility that the three officials played an integral role in getting the 6-year contract for Thomson Reuters, where they would benefit as local partners, while the they were still appointed as officials and allegedly having a hand in drawing up the specifications of the contract.

These people played a role in setting up the specifications of what is needed. They then influenced the bidder to put in a local partner, and at the end of it, they were in a position to apply for that contract. Sabelo Skiti, Investigative journalist - Sunday Times

Despite the officials resigning before the official implantation of the contract, a clear conflict of interest for the contract is the report that the contract was awarded in December 2021 and registered by the officials 5 days later, where they submitted their bid for the contract two-to-three weeks later, according to _Sunday Times _Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti.

At the time of award, these people were still employees for the Office of the Chief Justice. They make a lot of noise about the fact that, when the contract started on June 1, they were no longer employees for a couple of hours but for a good couple of months, these three individuals sat inside the Department of Justice with full knowledge that they were recipients of a share in a government contract. Sabelo Skiti, Investigative journalist - Sunday Times

The Chief Justice is reportedly investigating the issue further.

