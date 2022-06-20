Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn
- The Stormers beat the Bulls 18-13 in URC final on the weekend.
- A tour of the city with the trophy is in the works.
The Stormers are yet to come off their high of winning the inaugural United Rugby Championship trophy.
Stormers lock, Ernst van Rhyn, could not contain his excitement over his team's victory at the weekend.
It really means a lot to us. It's really been a tough and interesting journey the last two or three years. We worked hard, the results didn't really come, so to now finally get the results turn in our favour was really special.Ernst van Rhyn - Stormers rugby player
The Stormers had home advantage at the weekend against the Bulls and were clear favourites to win the tie. Ernst spoke about the diversity of the team and how they used this to their advantage.
Ernst believes staying true to who they are is what makes them champions. They want to continue playing attractive rugby and keep the fans entertained.
When I was younger, looking up to certain players back in the day, motivates you. It doesn't have to be just sport or becoming a rugby player, I think it gives you big motivation for going forward in your life.Ernst van Rhyn - Stormers rugby player
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip above.
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
