How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA
As South Africans we can all see that there are deep issues that are preventing our country's development and we need to see a societal change to help us move forward.
Lester Kiewet spoke to Rivonia Circle chairperson Songezo Zibi about his book Manifesto which outlines his visions for the country.
In his book, Zibi outlines the issues that he believes are facing the country so that they can be used to determine what needs to change and what our collective goals should be.
He said he does believe that the problems we face as a country are obvious but in order to establish a basis of change, which is one of the goals of the book, these need to be outlined clearly.
This book serves to challenge the current systems that exist in South Africa and encourage people to get more involved in politics.
Until and unless we seek to either influence or capture political power, those changes are unlikely to happen because the turkey never votes for Christmas.Songezo Zibi, Rivonia circle chairman
Zibi believes that in order to enact real political change, everyone in the country needs to be committed to the democratic process and to their own political power and participation.
In Manifesto, he also proposes that South Africans should be unified by a moral idea and when that idea is offended or violated everyone should recognise the need to fight against that.
In order for people from all walks of life to leave their homes, to go and protest and to register to vote and then to vote for the change they want to see, we need to be clear about what moral idea does this offend.Songezo Zibi, Rivonia circle chairman
Zibi will be in Cape Town on 23 June to officially launch his book at Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
