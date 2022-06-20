How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on M... 20 June 2022 4:05 PM
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture repo... 20 June 2022 3:49 PM
Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban. 20 June 2022 3:23 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars. 20 June 2022 2:17 PM
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday eve... 20 June 2022 11:10 AM
View all Business
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 June 2022 3:44 PM
Haji Mohamed Dawjee on her new book, Serena Williams, adoption and parenting Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee, about her new book, `Here's The Thing`. 20 June 2022 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend. 20 June 2022 12:50 PM
Scottish teenage talent, Ramsay, signs for Liverpool The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five-year deal which also includes £... 19 June 2022 1:48 PM
Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as... 19 June 2022 7:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
Making her ancestors proud: Tracey Lange on her road to success in the media biz KFM presenter and media personality Tracey Lange sits down with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne to talk about her road to success. 20 June 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 June 2022 3:33 PM
MSF unhappy with WTO Conference decision on COVID medical tools Refilwe speaks to Candice Sehoma, from Doctors Without Borders, about the inadequate decision taken on COVID-19 medical tools. 20 June 2022 8:34 AM
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA

20 June 2022 12:38 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Songezo Zibi
manifesto
political change

Lester Kiewet spoke to Rivonia Circle chairperson Songezo Zibi about his book 'Manifesto', which outlines his visions for the country.

As South Africans we can all see that there are deep issues that are preventing our country's development and we need to see a societal change to help us move forward.

Lester Kiewet spoke to Rivonia Circle chairperson Songezo Zibi about his book Manifesto which outlines his visions for the country.

In his book, Zibi outlines the issues that he believes are facing the country so that they can be used to determine what needs to change and what our collective goals should be.

He said he does believe that the problems we face as a country are obvious but in order to establish a basis of change, which is one of the goals of the book, these need to be outlined clearly.

This book serves to challenge the current systems that exist in South Africa and encourage people to get more involved in politics.

Until and unless we seek to either influence or capture political power, those changes are unlikely to happen because the turkey never votes for Christmas.

Songezo Zibi, Rivonia circle chairman

Zibi believes that in order to enact real political change, everyone in the country needs to be committed to the democratic process and to their own political power and participation.

In Manifesto, he also proposes that South Africans should be unified by a moral idea and when that idea is offended or violated everyone should recognise the need to fight against that.

In order for people from all walks of life to leave their homes, to go and protest and to register to vote and then to vote for the change they want to see, we need to be clear about what moral idea does this offend.

Songezo Zibi, Rivonia circle chairman

Zibi will be in Cape Town on 23 June to officially launch his book at Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.




Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday

20 June 2022 4:05 PM

The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.

Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert

20 June 2022 3:49 PM

Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.

Water rationing: More water woes for eThekwini

20 June 2022 3:23 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent, about the water crisis in Durban.

How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?

20 June 2022 3:01 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.

SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report

20 June 2022 2:52 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South Africa

Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga

20 June 2022 2:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.

Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal

20 June 2022 2:34 PM

Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.

Load shedding returns from 5 pm on Monday

20 June 2022 2:21 PM

Eskom announced stage 2 power cuts will kick in from Monday afternoon, running from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

20 June 2022 2:19 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'

20 June 2022 2:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.

