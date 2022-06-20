Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show
It all began nearly 30 years old, the brainchild of Brent van Rensburg and his wife Laurence Esteve, who wanted to use the circus to bridge socio-economic gaps and empower young South Africans.
Fast forward to 2022 and Cape Town's iconic Zip Zap circus has more than fulfilled the dreams of its founders.
The latest live offering, _MOYA _is now headed to Johannesburg and The Teatro at Montecasino.
The level of mastery of circus arts on display in _MOYA _is world-class. The creativity is inspiring.Laurence Esteve, CEO/co-founder - Zip Zap Circus
After launching in Cape Town and following its upcoming stint at the National Arts Festival, MOYA will travel to Joburg from 4 to 7 August 2022, before the cast travels to Europe for a 3-month contract in France.
The show was conceptualised in 2019 to tour internationally, but those plans were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the concept became a movie called MOYA, released in 2021 and which has gone on to win several international awards.
The show was performed on stage for the first time in February.
After not being able to perform to live audiences for the past two years I am super excited about the opportunity to perform at The Teatro for the first time.Vuyani Lotterin, Cast member - Moya
Beneficiaries from the Zip Zap programmes have performed for presidents, royalty, sporting stars and world leaders.
They have completed more than 30 international tours and numerous international media showcases.
The show will run from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th August 2022. Bookings for the performances are now open and are available at Quicket, with ticket prices ranging from R190-R290.
